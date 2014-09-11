* Inflation data points to further cooling in economy
* Some economists say more stimulus steps needed
* Aug CPI +2.0 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +2.2 pct
* Aug PPI -1.2 pct yr/yr vs f'cast -1.1 pct
* Aug CPI +0.2 pct from July, vs f'cast +0.4 pct
(Adds background, comment)
By Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING, Sept 11 China's consumer inflation
cooled more than expected in August, further evidence that the
economy is losing momentum, but economists are divided over
whether Beijing will use the extra room to announce fresh
stimulus measures.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.0 percent in August
from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Thursday, missing market expectations for 2.2 percent and down
from 2.3 percent in July.
The producer price index fell 1.2 percent, its 30th
consecutive monthly decline, as weak economic conditions
continue to rob Chinese companies of pricing power. The market
had expected a 1.1 percent decline after a drop of 0.9 percent
in July.
Highlighting faltering demand, China's second-biggest
steelmaker, Baoshan Iron and Steel 600019.SS (Baosteel), said on
Wednesday it will cut its prices for October delivery, which is
normally a peak steel consumption period.
The CPI rose 0.2 percent in August from the previous month,
only half as much as economists had expected.
With consumer inflation well below the official annual
ceiling of 3.5 percent, the government and the central bank have
scope to provide further stimulus to the economy if needed - but
the question is whether pumping more money into the system will
help the economy or hinder it.
"As China's inflation continues to trend down, we believe
that the deflation risk is rising and China needs to further
ease monetary policy," said Hao Zhou, economist at ANZ in Hong
Kong, reflecting one common view.
"More importantly, the soft PPI inflation indicates that the
real interest rates facing the corporates have even picked up
amid the economic slowdown, which will likely squeeze their
profit margins over time."
But other economists think policymakers will wait and see if
stimulus measures announced earlier in the year gain traction.
Bill Adams at PNC argued that low unemployment rates means
that Beijing will not need to do much.
"Inflation is well-controlled, and the limited public data
on labour market dynamics suggest continued low unemployment,"
he wrote in a research note, adding that signs of robust
inflation in the prices for services such as tailoring and home
repair reflect a strong employment rate.
"August data so far in hand - the CPI and PPI reports, PMIs,
and trade data - hint that headline real GDP growth is picking
up in the third quarter of 2014, and suggest a new round of
government stimulus is unlikely in 2014."
A flare-up in price pressures and debt levels following a
massive stimulus programme during the global financial crisis
remains fresh in policymakers' minds, so any measures now may
continue to be tightly focused on the most vulnerable sectors of
the economy.
Beijing has been particularly concerned by signs that easing
up on credit has inadvertently channeled cash into speculation
and rate arbitrage in China's burgeoning shadow banking market,
as opposed to lending for real economic activity.
Traders say the administrative crackdown on shadow banking
has resulted in an environment in which short-term liquidity is
technically plentiful, yet the willingness to lend is weak as
banks see a spike in bad loans.
WIDER WEAKNESS
The key question for economists is assessing how weak
China's economy actually is, accounting for seasonality and data
distortions.
Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China cannot rely on
loose credit to lift its economy and it would continue to make
only "targeted adjustments". He said the economy can still grow
by around 7.5 percent this year as earlier forecast by the
government.
Trade data on Monday showed China's exports were buoyant but
import growth unexpectedly fell for the second consecutive month
in August, posting its worst performance in over a
year.
That fuelled speculation about whether authorities should
loosen policy further in a bid to revive cooling demand, which
is being compounded by a weakening housing market.
Data on new lending, industrial output and retail sales will
be announced in the next few days.
Since April, authorities have accelerated some
infrastructure work, injected cash into banks to increase
lending and relaxed controls in the housing market in a bid to
boost flagging property sales.
Those steps have not had a clear impact on economic
performance so far, but they do appear to have buttressed a
stock market rally in mainland markets, which are heavily
focused on liquidity policy and on real estate.
Asian share markets were up slightly after the inflation
data, with Japan's Nikkei at an 8-month high, while the
Australian dollar rose. Chinese markets, which have
been on a rally recently, rose mildly but appear to have already
priced in expectations for mild inflation.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)