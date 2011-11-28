* Chinese investment delegation to visit Europe in 2012
* Beijing pushing for more outbound investment
* Commerce Minister says will fight protectionism
* CIC interested in infrastructure investment, Britain
By Aileen Wang and Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, Nov 28 China is preparing to buy
up plum assets in Europe, the commerce minister said on Monday,
as the escalating debt crisis leaves countries in the region
increasingly vulnerable to the deep pockets of Chinese firms.
The fastest-growing major economy in the world is keen to
invest in infrastructure in Western Europe, particularly in
Britain, Lou Jiwei, the head of $400 billion China Investment
Corp (CIC), wrote in the Financial Times at the weekend.
Indeed, Commerce Minister Chen Deming said China will send a
trade and investment delegation to Europe next year, where
potential investments will be on the agenda.
"Some European countries are facing a debt crisis and hope
to convert their assets to cash and would like foreign capital
to acquire their enterprises," he told a gathering of Chinese
firms with overseas investments.
"We will be closely watching and pushing ahead with this
effort."
China has given a cautious response to euro zone
plans to raise funds from countries with big foreign exchange
reserves, such as China or Japan, to boost the financial
firepower of its rescue fund.
China already has some 600 billion euros ($798 billion) in
euro-zone debt, a sizeable portion of its $3.2 trillion in
foreign exchange reserves, the world's biggest stockpile of
cash.
Instead, China may be more interested in investing in solid
assets, such as companies or infrastructure. Some Chinese
intellectuals argue that now is the time for Beijing to
negotiate hard, securing access to, control over, or even
ownership of some of Europe's best brand names, companies and
intellectual property.
"It is a good opportunity for domestic firms to make equity
investment in some European firms that may need cash badly right
now because of the debt crisis," He Fan, a researcher at the
Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top government think tank,
said.
"The Chinese government has been nudging domestic firms to
venture abroad and by encouraging capital outflows, it could
also help the country to improve its international balance of
payments."
Chen warned, however, that China may fight back if other
countries use trade protectionism to block purchases. Chinese
officials repeatedly emphasise that overseas deals have fallen
through because of political opposition; although far more
Chinese purchases have gone through without difficulty.
Last week, the Icelandic government rejected a plan by
Chinese multimillionaire developer Huang Nubo to buy 300 sq km
(186 sq miles), saying the plan did not meet legal requirements
on foreign ownership.
Huang said the response revealed Western "hypocrisy and deep
prejudice." Foreigners wrongly assume Chinese companies have
ties to China's military, he said.
China's largest state-owned shipping firm COSCO
has already made a major investment in Greece's historic Piraeus
port as part of divestment plans.
"We are willing to import more products and encourage
outbound investment, since the dollar is relatively weak for a
long period of time," said Chen, who earlier this year urged
Chinese firms to buy global brands.
MONEY TO BURN
Overseas investment by Chinese state-owned enterprises has
mostly focused on resources given China's need to fuel annual
economic growth of 9 percent to 10 percent.
Despite the enticing opportunities that Europe may offer,
Chinese firms will move carefully for risk of being criticised
for hasty moves that do not pay off, said Wang Jun, an economist
at top government think-tank CCIEE in Beijing.
CIC, for example, was criticised for some of its early
equity stakes in Western financial institutions during the
global financial crisis because they subsequently fell in value.
In any case, there was no need for Chinese companies to rush
to make investments in Europe, Wang said.
"At this point, I think it's too early to discuss," Wang
said. "The euro zone crisis has not entirely played out and
asset prices are very volatile. They haven't found their floor,"
he said.
"Overall, Europe is not a resources play, but its
manufacturers are what would most interest us, with their
market, their technology, and their strong experience."
Plans by the British government to make London a trading
centre for the Chinese yuan could attract property investment
from China, which has tended to lag Southeast Asian countries
for making large deals, said Nick Braybrook, a partner at
property consultant Knight Frank.
"Most investor lists include Chinese money, but we haven't
seen big organisations like China Investment Corporation being
very active yet," he said.
The CIC's main focus would be on infrastructure projects
where governments could offer lower taxes or discounted bank
loans in return for investment, Lou suggested in the Financial
Times.
However, CIC has indicated some caution about investing in
Spain, whose borrowing costs have surged over fears of European
debt contagion.
A visiting Spanish minister was met with polite disinterest
earlier this month when he tried to interest CIC in upcoming
divestments of state holdings in so-called cajas savings banks,
in the national lottery company, airports and other
infrastructure, sources said.
Chen indicated that China also faces its own investment
constraints, noting expectations for a slowdown in China's
economic growth next year.
Annual inflation in 2011 is likely to be about 5.5 percent
-- overshooting a government target of 4 percent -- and
inflationary pressures will continue next year, he said.
Another constraint, analysts say, is that China may not be a
deep pocketed as it seems. They estimated that out of a foreign
exchange arsenal of $3.2 trillion, only $100 billion may be
spare per year to spend.
