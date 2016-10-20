* Stats bureau: producer prices rising but no turning point
yet
* Says too early to say China's economic growth has hit a
bottom
* Says economy faces uncertainties in 2017 but growth to be
stable
BEIJING, Oct 20 China's producer price index is
expected to continue to increase year-on-year in the coming
months, statistics bureau spokesman Sheng Laiyun said on
Thursday.
Producer prices in China rose in September for the first
time in nearly five years, gaining 0.1 percent from a year
earlier, welcome news for the government as it struggles to
whittle down a growing mountain of corporate debt.
"I believe PPI in the coming months will continue to show
positive growth year-on-year, but it could be volatile
month-on-month," Sheng told a group of foreign reporters.
Rising domestic prices of steel and coal, amid the
government's push to cut excess capacity, helped boost producer
prices, Sheng said, but there has yet to be a "turning point".
China's economy has shown more positive signs in recent
months, but it is too early to conclude growth has hit a bottom,
he said.
The economy will face uncertainties in 2017 but growth could
be relatively stable, Sheng added.
China's economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent in the
third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target,
fuelled by stronger government spending, record bank lending and
a red-hot property market.
Sheng defended the quality of China's statistics, saying
recent growth data was accurate. China's steady growth rate in
the past three quarters has fanned scepticism about the
reliability of Chinese data.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Clarence Fernandez)