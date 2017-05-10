BEIJING May 10 China's April producer price
inflation cooled for a second straight month as iron ore and
coal prices tumbled further, pressured by fears that domestic
demand will not be strong enough to absorb surging supplies of
steel.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.4 percent from a year
earlier, missing economists' expectations for a 6.9 percent rise
and easing further from the previous month's gain of 7.6
percent.
In March, China's PPI cooled for the first time in seven
months as iron ore and coal prices tumbled after rising sharply
on a construction boom that drove China's strongest economic
growth since 2015.
China's consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.2 percent from a
year earlier, edging up from March's 0.9 percent and above
analysts' forecasts, the National Bureau of Statistics said on
Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted April consumer
price inflation would edge up to 1.1 percent but remain well
within the central bank's comfort zone, giving it room to
continue with a gradual pace of monetary policy tightening
without hurting economic growth.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)