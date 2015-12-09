SHANGHAI Dec 9 China's consumer inflation quickened to 1.5 percent year-on-year in November, beating market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the index would come in at 1.4 percent, compared with 1.3 percent the prior month.

The producer price index fell 5.9 percent in November, unchanged from October, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, in line with expectations. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)