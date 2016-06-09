BEIJING, June 9 China's consumer price inflation
in May rose 2.0 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau
of Statistics said on Thursday, below market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the consumer price
index (CPI) would rise 2.3 percent, the same pace as in April.
Producer prices in May fell 2.8 percent from a year earlier,
compared with market expectations for a drop of 3.3 percent and
a decline of 3.4 percent in April.
Deflationary pressures in China were a major concern for
financial markets and the central bank for much of 2015, but the
trend began showing signs of improving late last year.
(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)