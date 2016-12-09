BEIJING Dec 9 China's November producer prices
rose 3.3 percent from a year ago, the highest since October
2011, thanks to soaring prices for commodities such as coal and
steel.
The producer price index (PPI) had been expected to rise 2.2
percent on-year, compared with the previous month's rise of 1.2
percent.
The consumer inflation rate rose to 2.3 percent from a year
earlier, the fastest pace since April this year,compared with a
2.1 percent posted the prior month, the statistics bureau said
on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the consumer price
index (CPI) would rise 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by)