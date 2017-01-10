UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank raises key refinancing rate to 6.75 pct from 6.5 pct
TBILISI, Jan 25 Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 6.5 percent on Wednesday following a pick-up in inflation.
BEIJING Jan 10 China's consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent year-on-year in December, less than market expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the consumer price index (CPI) would rise 2.3 percent, the same pace as in the previous month.
Producer prices inflated by a stronger-than-expected 5.5 percent for the month, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, compared with the previous month's rise of 3.3 percent.
Prodcuer prices rose the fastest since September 2011.
The market had expected producer prices to rise 4.5 percent on an annual basis. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
LAGOS, Jan 25 General Electric Co has proposed investing in Nigeria's oil refineries, potentially convening a consortium of companies to improve capacity at the run-down facilities.
ANKARA, Jan 25 The Turkish Statistical Institute on Wednesday said it had rejigged its inflation basket, cutting the weighting of food, non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and housing, and raising the weighting of transportation, alcohol and tobacco.