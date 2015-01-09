Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
BEIJING Jan 9 China's annual consumer inflation hovered at a near five-year low of 1.5 percent in December, signalling persistent weakness in the economy but giving policymakers more room to ease policy to support growth.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual consumer inflation to be 1.5 percent in December, compared with 1.4 percent in November.
The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent in December from November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, in line with economists' expectations.
The producer price index in December declined 3.3 percent from a year earlier, its 34th consecutive monthly decline, as sluggish demand curbed the pricing power of companies.
The market had expected a 3.1 percent fall in producer prices after a drop of 2.7 percent in November.
The PPI fell 1.9 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.