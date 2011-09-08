* Aug inflation seen easing from 3-year peak, tightening to
pause
* Inflation data at 0130 GMT
* No policy easing seen, for now, despite global slowdown
* Factory output growth to slow to 13.7 pct -Reuters poll
* Investment, retail sales growth likely to moderate
slightly
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Sept 9 Chinese data on Friday will
probably show inflation eased in August from a three-year peak
while economic activity weakened, suggesting the central bank
may pause in monetary tightening because of concerns about a
global slowdown.
Chinese leaders, including Premier Wen Jiabao, have
repeatedly stressed that wrestling inflation into control
remains the top priority, but they are treading cautiously for
fear of slamming the brakes on economic growth, analysts say.
Economists expect August inflation to have eased
to 6.2 percent from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July due
to credit curbs and a favourable comparisons with the previous
year, suggesting the current cycle of rapid price rises may have
peaked.
Price pressures are widely expected to cool gradually
towards the end of 2011 as economic growth slows, but inflation
is likely to remain elevated in coming months and will almost
certainly overshoot government's full-year inflation target of 4
percent for 2011.
The People's Bank of China has raised interest rates five
times and lifted banks' reserve requirement ratios nine times
since October. The policy steps have cooled credit growth, one
of the root causes of price rises.
"I don't think they will tighten further," said Wang Hu, an
economist at Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.
Lu Zhengwei, chief economist at Industrial Bank in Shanghai,
now expects monetary policy to stand pat for the year. He had
previously pencilled in 1-2 more interest rate raises before
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating early last
month helped trigger a global rout in financial markets.
In the latest move to quell inflation, China has ordered
banks to include their margin deposits in required reserves at
the central bank to mop up excess liquidity.
Still, the chances of any imminent policy easing are slim
because Beijing fears that could fuel asset bubbles. Ultra-loose
monetary policy in the United States and other Western countries
has encouraged the flow of hot money into many emerging markets,
including China.
"Further monetary tightening is unlikely, so is policy
reversal," Minggao Shen and Shuang Ding, economists at
Citigroup, said in a research note.
POLICY DILEMMA
The central bank is caught between high inflation and
slowing growth as it tries to keep the world's second-largest
economy on an even keel, analysts say.
Prices of pork in China, a primary culprit behind China's
persistent inflation, will continue to rise through the end of
the year as supplies remain tight and feed costs increase, a
senior industry official said on Thursday.
But global headwinds are expected to weigh on China's
economy, which still relies heavily on exports. Many economists
have lowered their growth forecasts in recent
weeks.
That's why investors will scrutinise other data to be issued
later on Friday, including industrial output figures, retail
sales and fixed-asset investment, to see how the world's
second-largest economic weathering the global slowdown.
Factory output growth is expected to slow
steadily to 13.7 percent from 14 percent, in line with recent
PMI surveys that have indicated pressures on the manufacturing
sector due to tight policy at home and sluggish demand abroad.
Fixed asset investment , a primary driver of
economic growth, is seen slowing to 25.2 percent on the year,
while growth of retail sales , a gauge of
consumption, is seen cooling a touch to 17 percent.
But the economy, underpinned by resilient domestic demand,
is widely seen growing about 9 percent this year and at least 8
percent in 2012, with little prospects of a hard landing.
For more detailed previews on upcoming Chinese data for
August, including loan growth, money supply and commodity
imports, see
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)