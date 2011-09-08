* Aug inflation seen easing from 3-year peak, tightening to pause

* Inflation data at 0130 GMT

* No policy easing seen, for now, despite global slowdown

* Factory output growth to slow to 13.7 pct -Reuters poll

* Investment, retail sales growth likely to moderate slightly

By Kevin Yao

BEIJING, Sept 9 Chinese data on Friday will probably show inflation eased in August from a three-year peak while economic activity weakened, suggesting the central bank may pause in monetary tightening because of concerns about a global slowdown.

Chinese leaders, including Premier Wen Jiabao, have repeatedly stressed that wrestling inflation into control remains the top priority, but they are treading cautiously for fear of slamming the brakes on economic growth, analysts say.

Economists expect August inflation to have eased to 6.2 percent from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July due to credit curbs and a favourable comparisons with the previous year, suggesting the current cycle of rapid price rises may have peaked.

Price pressures are widely expected to cool gradually towards the end of 2011 as economic growth slows, but inflation is likely to remain elevated in coming months and will almost certainly overshoot government's full-year inflation target of 4 percent for 2011.

The People's Bank of China has raised interest rates five times and lifted banks' reserve requirement ratios nine times since October. The policy steps have cooled credit growth, one of the root causes of price rises.

"I don't think they will tighten further," said Wang Hu, an economist at Guotai Junan Securities in Shanghai.

Lu Zhengwei, chief economist at Industrial Bank in Shanghai, now expects monetary policy to stand pat for the year. He had previously pencilled in 1-2 more interest rate raises before Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating early last month helped trigger a global rout in financial markets.

In the latest move to quell inflation, China has ordered banks to include their margin deposits in required reserves at the central bank to mop up excess liquidity.

Still, the chances of any imminent policy easing are slim because Beijing fears that could fuel asset bubbles. Ultra-loose monetary policy in the United States and other Western countries has encouraged the flow of hot money into many emerging markets, including China.

"Further monetary tightening is unlikely, so is policy reversal," Minggao Shen and Shuang Ding, economists at Citigroup, said in a research note.

POLICY DILEMMA

The central bank is caught between high inflation and slowing growth as it tries to keep the world's second-largest economy on an even keel, analysts say.

Prices of pork in China, a primary culprit behind China's persistent inflation, will continue to rise through the end of the year as supplies remain tight and feed costs increase, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

But global headwinds are expected to weigh on China's economy, which still relies heavily on exports. Many economists have lowered their growth forecasts in recent weeks.

That's why investors will scrutinise other data to be issued later on Friday, including industrial output figures, retail sales and fixed-asset investment, to see how the world's second-largest economic weathering the global slowdown.

Factory output growth is expected to slow steadily to 13.7 percent from 14 percent, in line with recent PMI surveys that have indicated pressures on the manufacturing sector due to tight policy at home and sluggish demand abroad.

Fixed asset investment , a primary driver of economic growth, is seen slowing to 25.2 percent on the year, while growth of retail sales , a gauge of consumption, is seen cooling a touch to 17 percent.

But the economy, underpinned by resilient domestic demand, is widely seen growing about 9 percent this year and at least 8 percent in 2012, with little prospects of a hard landing.

For more detailed previews on upcoming Chinese data for August, including loan growth, money supply and commodity imports, see (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)