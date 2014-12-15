BEIJING Dec 15 China's economic planner has approved the construction of 112 billion yuan ($18.1 billion) of new roads in the latest government effort to increase investment and support the slowing economy.

The five projects are located in China's southern and central region and provinces of Guangxi, Guangdong and Sichuan, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website. ($1 = 6.1875 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Kim Coghill)