BEIJING Jan 8 China has approved about 152.4 billion yuan ($23.13 billion)investment for nine infrastructure projects ranging from bridges to highways, the country's state planner said on Friday.

The government has ramped up spending on infrastructure to reinvigorate the world's second-largest economy that is headed for its slowest growth in more than a decade. ($1 = 6.5887 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Anand Basu)