UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BEIJING, June 16 China's top economic planner approved a 27.3 billion yuan ($4.15 billion) railway project in the southern province of Fujian, it said on Thursday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) gave the details in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.5785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders