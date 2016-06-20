BEIJING, June 20 China's state planer said on Monday it had approved two highway projects worth a total of 29.22 billion yuan ($4.44 billion).

The projects comprise a 22.57 billion yuan highway in the northwestern province of Gansu, and a 6.65 billion yuan project in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website.

($1 = 6.5798 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)