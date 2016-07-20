BEIJING, July 20 China will expand its railway network to 150,000 km (93,200 miles) by 2020, the country's top economic planner said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said, as part of the country's 13th five-year plan, China's high-speed rail network will be increased to 30,000 km by 2020.

The high-speed rail network will reach 38,000 km by 2025, it added. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)