BEIJING Oct 29 China will extend old-age
insurance to its entire population, the Communist Party was
quoted by state news agency Xinhua as saying on Thursday after a
party plenum, a move that may strengthen its social safety net
and boost consumption.
State funds would be invested into the existing insurance
schemes to improve coverage, the Communist Party was quoted as
saying in a communique.
The party also said it would ease family planning
restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after
decades of the strict one-child policy, a move aimed at
alleviating demographic strains on the economy.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)