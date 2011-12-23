BEIJING Dec 23 China's total insurance premiums edged down 1.4 percent in the first 11 months of the year to 1.33 trillion yuan ($209.81 billion) from a year ago, the official Financial News reported on Friday.

It marks a further drop from a 1.29 percent fall in the first 10 months.

Assets in the industry totalled 5.85 trillion yuan at the end of November, up 19.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the report.

The report also said that the sector's outstanding investments rose 14.6 percent by the end of November from a year earlier period to 3.72 trillion yuan, with bank deposits up 30 percent to 1.66 trillion yuan during the same period. ($1 = 6.3390 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Don Durfee; Editing by Nick Edwards)