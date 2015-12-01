BEIJING Dec 1 China will develop a stable
interest rate corridor to help make its monetary policy stable
but more flexible, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China
Yi Gang said on Tuesday.
Yi said the yuan's inclusion into the International Monetary
Fund's (IMF) benchmark currency basket would have limited impact
on the framework of China's monetary policy.
Yi's remarks came after the IMF admitted the yuan, also
known as the renminbi, into its Special Drawing Rights (SDR)
basket alongside the dollar, euro, pound sterling and yen, in a
key step for China's integration into global finances.
