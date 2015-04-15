BEIJING, April 15 China still has plenty of room to increase its investment in infrastructure, a statistics office spokesman said on Wednesday, in a possible reference to finding new engines of growth for the world's second-largest economy.

Sheng Laiyun made the remarks after data on Wednesday showed China's economic growth cooled to a six-year low of 7.0 percent in the first quarter, as expected. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Eric Meijer)