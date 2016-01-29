BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
BEIJING Jan 29 China's outstanding external portfolio investment stood at $286.8 billion at the end of June 2015, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Friday.
It was led by investment of $116.7 billion in the United States, followed by $49.5 billion in Hong Kong, the foreign exchange regulator said.
The SAFE said this month that China would publish data on its external portfolio investment after formally joining a global survey conducted by the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)