BEIJING Dec 16 China aims to free up its infrastructure and financial businesses to private investment in 2012 to bolster growth in the world's No. 2 economy in the face of a global slowdown, the country's top economic planner said.

China's National Development and Reform Commission said it would support private investment in railway, utilities and financial projects which are so far dominated by the government.

It also said stabilising consumer prices would be an important task for the next year -- a shift from its 2011 rhetoric when Beijing listed inflation as a "top priority" for policy.

An embracement of private investors in 2012 would be a sharp contrast to 2008, when China countered a world recession with massive government stimulus that created impressive headline growth rates but also heavily-indebted state sectors.

A debt hangover from the 2008 spending spree has left its mark. China's Railway Ministry, a big investor with 2 trillion yuan ($313.80 billion) worth of debt, is set to miss its annual investment target of 600 billion yuan for 2011.

It had only completed 396.3 billion yuan worth of investment in the first 11 months.

All said, China has pledged repeatedly over the years to free up these industries for private investment but has never delivered on its promises.

Much of the courtship of the private sector this time is focused on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have been worse hit by the current slowdown.

Zhang Dejiang, one of China's four vice premiers, said in an article in the Communist Party's journal Qiushi that Beijing will do more to support them.

Zhang said China would give SMEs more financial and tax incentives, and plans to launch a National SME Fund designed to increase financial aid to these smaller firms that account for 60 percent of China's economy and 80 percent of its jobs.

China's Finance Ministry has already cut taxes for the country's smallest firms and China's central bank is encouraging banks to lend more to them.

Shut out of the bank lending market, local governments are also rolling out their red carpets for private investors. ($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)