BEIJING, April 13 China's National Bureau of Statistics released on Friday the following breakdown of fixed-asset investment for the first three months of 2012.

(Percent change from a year earlier, year to date):

Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun FAI 20.9 21.5 23.8 24.5 24.9 24.9 25.0 25.4 25.6 State firms 9.0 8.8 11.1 11.7 12.4 12.7 12.1 13.6 14.6 Real estate 23.5 27.8 27.9 29.9 31.1 32.0 33.2 33.6 32.9 Central government -9.7 -7.9 -9.7 -8.5 -8.5 -7.5 -8.9 -4.7 -3.8 Local governments 23.1 24.0 27.2 27.5 27.9 27.7 28.1 28.0 28.1 Primary industry 35.8 43.9 25.0 28.8 28.2 25.5 23.0 22.8 20.6 Secondary industry 24.6 24.9 27.3 27.0 26.9 26.9 27.0 26.7 27.1 Tertiary industry 17.6 18.5 21.1 22.4 23.3 23.4 23.6 24.5 27.7 Mining: Oil & gas mining -15.5 -5.5 12.5 4.2 3.2 1.5 0.8 0.8 1.3 Ferrous metal mining 26.6 38.6 18.4 19.5 17.4 18.7 19.0 17.5 18.6 Non-ferrous metal mining 31.1 38.5 24.2 20.8 21.1 17.9 16.7 17.1 15.8 Non-metal mineral mining 32.1 43.5 31.8 31.0 28.1 23.8 24.4 27.6 25.1 Power 18.3 14.8 3.8 3.4 3.3 3.4 1.5 2.2 2.6 Railways & transport -41.8 -44.4 -22.5 -19.9 -21.9 -19.0 -15.5 -2.1 6.9 Domestic investment 21.4 22.0 24.7 25.4 25.8 25.7 25.6 26.1 26.3 HK, Taiwan investment 16.2 14.3 19.9 20.7 20.6 22.3 24.2 24.6 24.9 Foreign investment 13.7 16.0 12.0 13.1 13.7 15.7 18.7 17.8 17.6 Projects under way 14.2 12.1 18.7 19.5 19.8 19.8 20.5 19.4 19.6 New projects 23.0 23.2 22.5 24.0 24.1 23.4 23.1 19.3 14.9 (Compiled by Beijing economics team)