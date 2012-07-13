BEIJING, July 13 China's National Bureau of Statistics released on Friday the following breakdown of fixed-asset investment for the first half of 2012. (Percentage change from a year earlier, year to date):

Jun May Apr Mar J-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep FAI 20.4 20.1 20.2 20.9 21.5 23.8 24.5 24.9 24.9 State firms 13.8 10.0 9.5 9.0 8.8 11.1 11.7 12.4 12.7 Real estate 16.6 18.5 18.7 23.5 27.8 27.9 29.9 31.1 32.0 Central government -4.1 -7.7 -4.1 -9.7 -7.9 -9.7 -8.5 -8.5 -7.5 Local governments 22.1 22.1 22.0 23.1 24.0 27.2 27.5 27.9 27.7 Primary industry 28.6 37.1 40.7 35.8 43.9 25.0 28.8 28.2 25.5 Secondary industry 23.7 23.9 24.2 24.6 24.9 27.3 27.0 26.9 26.9 Tertiary industry 17.4 16.4 16.4 17.6 18.5 21.1 22.4 23.3 23.4 Mining: Oil & gas mining 3.3 1.9 0.5 -15.5 -5.5 12.5 4.2 3.2 1.5 Ferrous metal mining 22.8 28.1 21.1 26.6 38.6 18.4 19.5 17.4 18.7 Non-ferrous metal mining 40.6 52.0 47.6 31.1 38.5 24.2 20.8 21.1 17.9 Non-metal mineral mining 30.9 33.5 28.0 32.1 43.5 31.8 31.0 28.1 23.8 Power 17.8 17.2 18.0 18.3 14.8 3.8 3.4 3.3 3.4 Railways & transport -36.9 -41.6 -43.6 -41.8 -44.4 -22.5 -19.9 -21.9 -19.0 Domestic investment 21.0 20.6 20.7 21.4 22.0 24.7 25.4 25.8 25.7 HK, Taiwan investment 11.2 10.9 11.8 16.2 14.3 19.9 20.7 20.6 22.3 Foreign investment 13.9 15.7 15.3 13.7 16.0 12.0 13.1 13.7 15.7 Projects under way 15.3 16.0 14.5 14.2 12.1 18.7 19.5 19.8 19.8 New projects 23.2 22.0 21.6 23.0 23.2 22.5 24.0 24.1 23.4 (Reporting by Beijing Economics Team)