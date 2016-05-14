SHANGHAI China's fixed-asset investment growth eased to 10.5 percent year-on-year in the January-April period, missing market expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted investment growth would come in at 10.9 percent, compared with 10.7 percent posted a month earlier.

Industrial output growth cooled to 6 percent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, disappointing analysts who expected it to rise to 6.5 percent on an annual basis after an increase of 6.8 percent the prior month.

Retail sales growth in April quickened to 10.1 percent.

Analysts forecast they would rise 10.5 percent on an annual basis after gaining 10.5 percent the prior month.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney)