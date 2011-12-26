(Corrects spelling of minister's name to Miao Wei from Miao Yu)

BEIJING Dec 26 China's industrial output is expected to grow 11 percent for 2012, easing from an estimated 13.9 percent in 2011, China's industry minister said on Monday.

Miao Wei, the Minister of Industry and Information Technology, was quoted by the state radio as saying that China's industrial development in 2012 "would not be optimistic" partly due to an uncertain global economy.

Miao added that China would launch guidelines in 2012 to accelerate consolidation in sectors like steel, automobiles and cement.

China's state radio reported on its website, www.cnr.cn, that Miao made the comments at his ministry's annual work conference. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)