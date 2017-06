BEIJING, June 14 Job creation remained solid in China over the first five months of the year, with 5.99 million new urban jobs, a spokeswoman for the nation's statistics bureau said Wednesday

China's survey-based jobless rate both nationwide and in 31 major cities remained below 5 percent in May, National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua said Wednesday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)