UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, March 9 China will boost land supply appropriately in cities where prices rise quickly, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
Government efforts will stabilise housing prices in major cities, Jiang told reporters ahead of the second plenary session of China's annual parliament.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Winni Zhou; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February