BEIJING Oct 17 China will further increase the supply of land for residential property development in the fourth quarter, the Ministry of Land and Resources said on Thursday, as it steps up efforts to stabilise a hot housing market.

The amount of land made available nationwide in the first nine months of 2013 rose 28 percent from the same period last year to 91,700 hectares, the ministry said in a statement on its website, www.mlr.gov.cn

The amount of new land supplied in the three quarters was much higher than the average for the same period over the past five years, though land prices still hit record highs in large cities in recent months.

Property prices have continued to climb in China, defying a general economic slowdown and government efforts to curb them, in large part due to a strong view that property remains one of the best investment options.

The gains have added to the risk of a property bubble in the world's second-largest economy, while authorities are also concerned about social stability as more Chinese are priced out of the market.

New home prices rose at their fastest rate in at least 2-1/2 years in August, with some large cities rising around double the national pace.

"We expect land available for property development will continue to increase in the fourth quarter," the ministry said.

"There will be a certain amount of land turning into market supply in the first half of next year, which will be able to effectively stabilise current market expectations on housing and land markets," it added.

Land made available for residential development in major cities such as the capital Beijing rose 52 percent in the first nine months of 2013 from a year earlier.

In smaller tier-2 cities such as provincial capitals, supply rose 30 percent and in tier-3 cities, which are large population centres in provinces, supply rose 35 percent, it said.

The land ministry has recently required major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, to make the amount of residential land available higher than the average supply in the past five years, the ministry added.

Chinese developers have been actively increasing their land banks this year due to strong sales and an optimistic outlook on the property market as the broader economy slowly recovers. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)