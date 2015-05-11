* Rate cut circulating on WeChat hours before announcement
* Real announcement later matched leak word for word
* Last week's policy on derivatives trading also leaked
* Such market-moving leaks can give financial advantage
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, May 11 More than two hours before China
cut its interest rates on Sunday afternoon, the financially
sensitive information was making its rounds among users of
China's popular social messaging app WeChat.
The WeChat message, seen by Reuters at 2:41 p.m., was bang
on the money; it said China would cut interest rates by 25 basis
points and raise the ceiling for deposit rates to 1.5 times the
benchmark.
The information was attributed to the People's Bank of China
(PBOC), and the WeChat message, which redirected readers to an
anonymous web page, did not carry the central bank logo or any
official government stamp.
When the real announcement was released shortly after 5 p.m.
local time, it matched word for word.
In China, information often leaks ahead of official
announcements, and as the world's second-biggest economy, that
can swing financial markets at home and abroad.
Song Qinghui, a prominent financial news commentator in
China, said he had seen the leak "exploding" in WeChat circles
as early as Sunday morning.
"There are so many such leaks in China. Although offenders
can be sentenced to the stiffest possible punishment, no one
investigates the leaks," Song said.
The central bank and TenCent Holdings, which owns
and runs WeChat, were not immediately available for comment.
China has tried to deter such leaks. An employee at a
Chinese asset management firm and a researcher at the central
bank were jailed for up to six years in 2012 when they were
found to have orchestrated leaks of market-moving economic
figures.
While monthly releases of economic data are no longer leaked
as they were in 2008, sometimes days in advance, screenshots of
official documents with policy announcements still find their
way online in advance.
Just this month, news that China will more than triple the
number of state firms allowed to trade commodity derivatives was
leaked when pictures of part of the official document announcing
the change were posted on the Internet.
"From a fairness point of view, policies need to be kept a
secret because there is definitely a first-mover's advantage in
the short-term," said Zhou Hao, an economist at ANZ Bank in
Shanghai.
Ironically, the effect of such leaks can be blunted by the
fact that mainland financial markets are riddled with rumour.
Another WeChat message that went around on Sunday had
falsely said the PBOC would cut rates by 50 basis points later
that day.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten and the Beijing Newsroom;
Editing by Will Waterman)