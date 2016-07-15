(Repeating to attach to alerts)

BEIJING, July 15 Chinese banks extended 1.38 trillion yuan in net new yuan loans in June, exceeding analyst expectations, coming in higher than the previous month's lending of 985.5 billion yuan.

The central bank said the broad M2 money supply (M2) grew at 11.8 percent from a year earlier, flat with the previous month but beating forecasts.

Outstanding yuan loans grew at 14.3 percent by month-end on an annual basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected outstanding loans to rise by 14 percent, and predicted the money supply would rise by 11.5 percent.