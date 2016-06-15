* Bank lending quickens but other forms of financing slow

* Regulators seek to curb shadow financing-analysts

* May new loans 985.5 bln yuan, vs f'cast 750 bln yuan

* May M2 money supply +11.8 pct y/y, vs f'cast 12.5 pct

* May TSF 659.9 bln yuan, vs 751 bln yuan in April (Adds details, analyst quotes)

BEIJING, June 15 Chinese banks extended 985.5 billion yuan ($149.56 billion) in new yuan loans in May, exceeding analysts' expectations and well above the previous month's levels, as the central bank keeps policy accommodative to support the slowing economy.

The central bank has pledged to keep policy slightly loose to support activity, even after an article in the People's Daily in May quoted an "authoritative person" as warning that China may suffer a financial crisis or recession if the government relies too much on debt-fuelled stimulus.

But a drop in credit linked to shadow financing raised concerns among analysts that the economy may suffer as Chinese regulators step up efforts to rein in riskier forms of debt.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected new loans would climb to 750 billion yuan last month, from a six-month low of 556 billion yuan in April.

Total social financing (TSF), a broader measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, fell to 659.9 billion yuan in May from 751 billion yuan in April, dragged by a dip in bankers' acceptances, corporate bond issuance and fewer trust loans, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Both trust loans and acceptances are widely used in shadow financing activity.

"Bank lending beat expectations but the drop in total social financing shows regulators are trying to push for deleveraging," said Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai.

"Economic growth may slow into the second half," he said, predicting second-quarter growth of 6.7 percent, the same as in the first quarter which was the weakest since the global financial crisis.

Broad M2 money supply (M2) grew 11.8 percent from a year earlier, down from April's 12.8 percent. Analysts had expected May growth of 12.5 percent.

Central bank officials have predicted a gradual slowdown in M2 growth due to huge liquidity injections which were made after a stock market crash last summer to prevent a financial shock.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 14.4 percent by month-end on an annual basis, versus expectations of 14.2 percent.

Banks doled out a record 4.6 trillion yuan in new loans in first quarter, but levels in April were much lower than expected, adding to fears that Beijing was taking a more cautious approach on stimulus.

Most analysts see limited room for the PBOC to loosen policy further, especially amid expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates for the second time since December, increasing downward pressure on the yuan.

The economy has shown some signs of steadying in recent months but remains uneven, and analysts believe continued fiscal and monetary support is needed to support growth.

Data on Monday showed growth in China's fixed-asset investment has slipped below 10 percent for the first time since 2000 while investment by private firms slowed to a record low, raising the possibility that the government may have to ramp up fiscal stimulus further, even if that adds to concerns about mounting debt.

Zhou Hao, senior Asia emerging market economist at Commerzbank, said he still expected the central bank to cut banks' reserve requirement ratios by 50 basis points or cut the policy rates by 25 basis points this month.

"Today's monetary numbers, plus the activity data released earlier this week, illustrated a worsening downward trend, and clearly point to downside risks to the economic growth," Zhou said.

The PBOC is aiming for annual M2 growth of around 13 percent this year, pointing to continued accommodative policy as Beijing pledges to embark on a painful economic restructuring that could throw millions of people out of work. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)