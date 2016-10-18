UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Oct 18 China's new housing loans to individuals rose to 3.63 trillion yuan ($538.69 billion) in the first nine months, accounting for 35.7 percent of total new loan issuance in the period, the central bank said on Tuesday.
In September alone, new housing loans to individuals were 475.9 billion yuan ($70.62 billion), or 205.5 billion yuan ($30.50 billion) higher than the same period last year, Ruan Jianhong, a central bank official said in a news release.
The relatively rapid rise in China's new housing loans is due to a high level of transactions in first- and second-tier cities, Ruan said.
($1 = 6.7386 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts