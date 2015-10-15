BEIJING Oct 15 China's total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of overall liquidity in the economy, rose to 1.30 trillion yuan ($204.88 billion) in September, the central bank said on Thursday.

That compared with 1.08 trillion yuan in August. ($1 = 6.3452 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Edmund Klamann)