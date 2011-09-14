BEIJING, Sept 14 The world economy faces
increasing uncertainties while the sovereign debt crisis in some
countries is worsening, Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang said on
Wednesday, although he offered reassurance that Beijing has
"always" been confident in the euro.
China will enhance macroconomic coordination with Europe, Li
said.
Earlier, U.S. President Barack Obama earlier urged "more
effective coordinated fiscal policy" by the euro area states.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing was willing to help its
biggest trading partner, but added that Europe must stop the
crisis from growing.
