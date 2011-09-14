BEIJING, Sept 14 The world economy faces increasing uncertainties while the sovereign debt crisis in some countries is worsening, Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday, although he offered reassurance that Beijing has "always" been confident in the euro.

China will enhance macroconomic coordination with Europe, Li said.

Earlier, U.S. President Barack Obama earlier urged "more effective coordinated fiscal policy" by the euro area states. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing was willing to help its biggest trading partner, but added that Europe must stop the crisis from growing.

(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)