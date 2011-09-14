* Says Beijing to coordinate with Europe over policy

* Says support Europe's measures in stabilising markets

* Says global economy faces rising unstable factors (Add quotes)

BEIJING, Sept 14 China "always" has confidence in the euro, Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang said at a China-Europe forum on Wednesday, offering reassurance that China will continue to invest in Europe.

"We want to see a stable and prosperous Europe, and we are always confident in the European economy and the euro," Li told the Sino-Europe People-to-People Dialogue on Friendship and Cooperation, a forum attended by Chinese and European business delegates.

Li said China will continue to invest in Europe.

"The Chinese government will proactively create conditions to further expand its trade and investment ties with Europe and continue to treat Europe as one of the primary investment markets," Li added.

Li's comments came hours after U.S. President Barack Obama urged "more effective coordinated fiscal policy" by the euro area states. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Wednesday morning said Beijing was willing to help its biggest trading partner, but added that Europe must stop the crisis from growing.

Li reiterated that China sees great potential to develop trade ties with the European Union, the largest trading partner of China, and Beijing would be supportive of Europe.

"We support the current economic and financial adjustment measures that some European countries have taken to stabilise markets, balance fiscal positions and push forward structural reforms," Li said.

"Meanwhile, we will continue to enhance communication, coordination and cooperation with European countries in areas of macro-economic policy making, international financial system reform and global governance," Li added.

Finance ministers of the BRICS countries will take a call on supporting the euro zone at a meeting in Washington later this month, R. Gopalan, economic affairs secretary in India's Ministry of Finance, told reporters on Wednesday.

News reports have said that BRICS countries are considering a mechanism to support growth in the faltering euro zone, possibly by buying European debt, but no officials have confirmed the reports.

Li added that the world economy faces increasing uncertainties while the sovereign debt crisis in some countries is worsening.

"There are growing uncertain and unstable factors in the global economic recovery, and sovereign debt risks in some countries are still rising," Li said. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)