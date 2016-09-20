NEW YORK, Sept 20 China is set to maintain its economic growth momentum this year, Premier Li Keqiang told an economic forum in New York on Tuesday.

"I can say here that in the third quarter of this year, or until the end of this year, China's economy will maintain this momentum of steady growth," said Li, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

China's growth target for this year is 6.5-7 percent. In the second quarter of this year, the world's second-largest economy grew 6.7 percent from a year ago, according to official data. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Sandra Maler)