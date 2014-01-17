UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Jan 17 China's central bank will use various tools to adjust liquidity in a flexible way to help maintain appropriate growth in credit and social financing, a senior bank official said in remarks published on Friday.
The central bank will push reforms, including widening the issuance of interbank certificates of deposit (CD) and increasing the two-way float of the yuan, Zhang Xiaohui, head of the central bank's monetary policy department, wrote in an article published in China Finance magazine. (Reporting by Kevin Yao)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts