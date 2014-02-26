BEIJING Feb 26 China's money market rates are at a reasonable level as liquidity remains ample, the central bank said in comments published by state media on Wednesday.

The official Xinhua news agency quoted an unnamed senior official from the People's Bank of China as saying that recent repo operations in the money market have helped the rates to drop, which didn't imply any changes in monetary policy. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)