BEIJING May 15 China's central bank on Friday
sought to cool market expectations that it might flood the
banking system with cash to help commercial banks buy local
government debt, amid speculation that such steps could amount
to quantitative easing.
The People's Bank of China will not inject a "specific
amount" of liquidity into banks under a programme that lets
commercial banks secure loans with local debt, said Pan
Gongsheng, a vice central bank governor.
The PBOC's involvement in local debt swaps has fanned
speculation China will launch its own quantitative easing (QE),
although the central bank has denied such an intention.
The way local government debt can qualify as collateral
"does not mean that the central bank will inject a specific
amount of liquidity", Pan told a briefing.
The Ministry of Finance has allowed local governments to
swap 1 trillion yuan ($161 billion) of maturing, high-interest
local debt for new municipal bonds to reduce interest costs, but
demand for such bonds has been weak.
To drum up buying by banks, China is set to let them use
municipal bonds as collateral for borrowing, according to
sources and an official document seen by Reuters.
This could boost a fledgling market Beijing hopes will help
local authorities manage unwieldy debts.
Sources said banks will be able to use the bonds as
collateral in the PBOC's repurchase agreement operations, as
well as in standing lending facilities (SLFs), medium-term
lending facilities (MLFs) and pledged supplementary lending
(PSL).
To support China's slowing economy, the central bank has
been pumping out short-term money via such policy tools, plus
cutting interest rates and bank reserve requirements.
STRUGGLE TO SELL
Local governments have struggled to sell bonds this year due
to sluggish demand and unattractive yields.
On Tuesday, eastern Jiangsu province said it would restart
on May 18 a delayed plan to sell 52.2 billion yuan ($8.41
billion) of bonds. It would be the first region to issue
municipal bonds to swap debt.
Under "targeted" debt swaps to limit impact on market
liquidity and borrowing costs, local governments and banks will
negotiate debt interest rates and maturities, Pan said.
"Enthusiasm among financial institutions for such debt swaps
is high. We believe the debt swap will be successful," he said.
The authorities will rein in risks in loan asset
securitisation by avoiding complex products, drawing a lesson
from the U.S. subprime crisis, Pan said.
China's asset-backed securitisation market has "huge
potential" as outstanding securitization products of 297.2
billion yuan at end-April were equivalent to just 0.3 percent of
total loans, Pan said.
($1 = 6.2038 Chinese yuan)
