BEIJING Nov 11 Chinese banks lent 587 billion yuan of new loans in October, up from 470.0 billion yuan in September and roughly matching 588 billion yuan in October 2010, the central bank said on Friday.

The rebound in bank loans last month offered fresh evidence that the People's Bank of China has started to ease monetary policy a bit to help economic growth.

Annual growth in China's broad M2 measure of money supply eased to 12.9 percent from 13.0 percent in September.

The median forecast by economists was for an issuance of 500 billion yuan in October and a 13.0 percent rise in M2 last month.

Monthly new yuan loans (billions) Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov 587 470 549 493 634 552 740 679 536 1,040 481 564

Yuan loans outstanding (trillions, pct change vs year ago)

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Lvl 53.5 52.9 52.4 51.9 51.4 50.8 50.2 49.5 48.9 48.4 Chg 15.8 15.9 16.4 16.6 16.9 17.1 17.5 17.9 17.7 18.5

Money supply (percent change on a year earlier)

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan M2 12.9 13.0 13.5 14.7 15.9 15.1 15.3 16.6 15.7 17.2 M1 8.4 8.9 11.2 11.6 13.1 12.7 12.9 15.0 14.5 13.6 M0 11.9 12.7 14.7 14.3 14.4 15.4 14.7 14.8 10.3 42.5

