BEIJING Oct 12 Chinese banks extended 623.2 billion yuan ($99.28 billion) of new local-currency loans in September, the central bank said on Friday, missing market expectations for 650 billion yuan.

China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.65 trillion yuan in September, up from 1.24 trillion yuan in August, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website,www.pbc.gov.cn.

($1 = 6.2770 Chinese yuan)