HNA Group takes just over 3 pct stake in Deutsche bank
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 HNA Group has taken a stake of just over 3 percent in German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
BEIJING Nov 12 Chinese banks extended 505.2 billion yuan ($81.5 billion) of new local currency loans in October, the central bank said on Monday, missing market expectations of 600 billion yuan.
China's total social financing aggregate, a broad measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.29 trillion yuan in October, down from 1.65 trillion yuan in September, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn (Reporting By Beijing Economics Team; Editing by Nick Edwards)
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* XL Group Ltd announces $1 billion share buyback program and increase in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per common share to $0.22 per common share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: