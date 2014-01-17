BEIJING Jan 17 Chinese commercial banks should strengthen their liquidity, asset and liability management and set a reasonable pace on lending this year, the People's Bank of China said on Friday.

Banks are keen to expand their loans, which have grown rapidly so far in January, the central bank said in a statement issued on the microblogging platform Weibo. It did not give further details.

The Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday that the top four state banks stepped up the pace of new lending in January, handing over 320 billion yuan in the first 12 days of the month, versus 270 billion yuan over the same period a year earlier.

The newspaper also cited sources saying new loans could top 1 billion yuan in January. (Reporting by Kevin Yao)