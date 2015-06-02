BEIJING, June 2 China's central bank said it withdrew 25 billion yuan ($4.03 billion) worth of three-month loans from banks on a net basis in May, leaving a total of 1.05 trillion yuan of the loans in the banking system at the end of last month.

The loans were made under the medium-term lending facility, or MLF, and were disbursed at an interest rate of 3.5 percent.

The MLF is a policy tool created by the People's Bank of China as a means of injecting cash into banks to keep liquidity levels stable in the world's second-largest economy.

The central bank said in a statement that there were no loans outstanding under a standing lending facility as of the end of May.

