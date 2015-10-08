BEIJING Oct 8 China's central bank said on Thursday that it made 52.1 billion yuan ($8.2 billion)in loans to China Development Bank, a major policy bank, in September, via its pledged supplementary lending (PLS) policy tool.

The interest rate on the PLS was 2.85 percent, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Outstanding pledged supplementary lending stood at 958.9 billion yuan at the end of September, it said. ($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shr Navaratnam)