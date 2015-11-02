BEIJING Nov 2 China's central bank said on Monday it had extended 105.5 billion yuan ($16.66 billion) of loans to 11 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility in October.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.35 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system.

The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 595.5 billion yuan at end-October, the central bank said. ($1 = 6.3311 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By China Monitoring Desk; Editing By Shri Navaratnam)