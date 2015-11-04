UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Nov 4 The average non-performing loan ratio of China's commercial banks rose to 1.59 percent at the end of September, compared with 1.5 percent at the end of June, the country's banking regulator said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February