BEIJING Dec 1 China's central bank said on Tuesday it had extended 100.3 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) of loans to 11 financial institutions under a medium-term lending facility in November.

The new loans, with a maturity of six months at an interest rate of 3.25 percent, are intended to ensure liquidity in the banking system.

The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 695.8 billion yuan at end-November, the central bank said.

The central bank also conducted overnight standing lending facility loans of 50 million yuan on Nov. 24, with an interest rate of 2.75 percent. The outstanding amount of such loans was zero at the end of November, it added.

($1 = 6.3987 Chinese yuan)

