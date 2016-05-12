BEIJING May 12 Chinese commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.75 percent at end-March compared with a 1.67 percent at the end of 2015, the country's top banking regulator said on Thursday.

The banking sector's outstanding non-performing loans stood at 1.39 trillion yuan ($213.55 billion), up from 1.27 trillion yuan a quarter earlier, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.

Chinese commercial banks' capital adequacy ratio was 13.37 percent at end of the first quarter this year, it added. ($1 = 6.5089 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)