SHANGHAI Aug 16 China's central bank extended 289 billion yuan of medium term lending facility loans on Monday, the People's Bank of China said on Monday evening via its official microblog.

The bank extended 151.5 billion yuan of six-month loans and 137.5 billion yuan of one-year loans to 15 financial institutions, it said. Rates remained steady at 2.85 percent for six-month loans and 3.0 percent for one-year loans.

The medium term lending facility is a supplementary monetary policy tool that the central bank sometimes uses to manage liquidity and medium term lending rates in the banking system. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric Meijer)